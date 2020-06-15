Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $718,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 260.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,274,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,587,000 after buying an additional 311,233 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,584,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 85,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 15,882 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $2.58 on Monday, reaching $93.66. The company had a trading volume of 21,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,535. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.22 and its 200 day moving average is $107.47. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

