Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,619 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Childrens Place were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,711,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Childrens Place by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 260,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 157,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Childrens Place during the 4th quarter valued at $9,784,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Childrens Place by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 140,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 237.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 172,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 121,523 shares in the last quarter.

PLCE stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,495. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Childrens Place Inc has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $102.55. The stock has a market cap of $683.24 million, a PE ratio of -13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.07.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.30. Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Childrens Place Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $20.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.15.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $79,808.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Norman S. Matthews bought 28,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $481,383.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 40,000 shares of company stock worth $708,071 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

