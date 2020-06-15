Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Grows Position in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in PetIQ by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 6.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PetIQ by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in PetIQ by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PETQ traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.53. 795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,940. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.85. PetIQ Inc has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $849.98 million, a P/E ratio of -45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.68.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.52 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.28%. On average, research analysts expect that PetIQ Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of PetIQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PetIQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other PetIQ news, Director Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $539,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

