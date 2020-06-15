Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Stake in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,675 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.15% of FibroGen worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

In other news, SVP Christine Chung sold 7,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $190,308.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,441.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $417,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FGEN shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

FGEN traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,646. The company has a quick ratio of 11.01, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FibroGen Inc has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.58 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 42.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FibroGen Inc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.