Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMBM. ValuEngine raised shares of Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cambium Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.47.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 1,119.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

