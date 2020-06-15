Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Given Market Perform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $385.20.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $389.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $363.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.94. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $410.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

In related news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total transaction of $1,690,832.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,040 shares of company stock worth $5,219,937 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

