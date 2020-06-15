Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

RHHVF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Roche to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Roche to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Roche to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of Roche stock opened at $342.39 on Friday. Roche has a 1-year low of $265.65 and a 1-year high of $399.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.97.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

