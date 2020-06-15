Robert W. Baird Boosts Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Price Target to $112.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.43.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

NASDAQ AAXN opened at $94.09 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $49.80 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,136.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.29.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 45,067 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $3,843,764.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,983 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,666 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.