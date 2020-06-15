RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Receives $41.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMR shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on RMR Group from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup cut RMR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on RMR Group from $46.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,298,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after acquiring an additional 237,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 62,908 shares during the last quarter. 38.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $972.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.34. RMR Group has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $52.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $140.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.84 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.56%. Analysts forecast that RMR Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.47%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

