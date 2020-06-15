Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $67.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RIO. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Rio Tinto from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Rio Tinto from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rio Tinto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

RIO opened at $57.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

