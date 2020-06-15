Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Raised to “Outperform” at Northland Securities

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ribbon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.93. 2,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,497. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $560.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $128.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,118.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

