Reviewing Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) & So-Young International (NYSE:SY)

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) and Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for So-Young International and Zendesk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 0 6 0 3.00 Zendesk 0 4 15 0 2.79

So-Young International currently has a consensus price target of $15.53, indicating a potential upside of 59.15%. Zendesk has a consensus price target of $91.89, indicating a potential upside of 14.70%. Given So-Young International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Zendesk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares So-Young International and Zendesk’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $165.42 million 6.02 $25.38 million $0.22 44.36 Zendesk $816.42 million 11.21 -$169.65 million ($1.19) -67.32

So-Young International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zendesk. Zendesk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than So-Young International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and Zendesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International 8.48% 3.70% 3.04% Zendesk -19.23% -26.62% -7.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.6% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Zendesk shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Zendesk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

So-Young International beats Zendesk on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 6,100 medical aesthetic service providers and 2,600 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. So-Young International Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it provides Zendesk Sunshine, a customer relationship management platform; Zendesk Embeddables, which allow developers to embed support, chat, and guide experiences on the Web and within mobile applications; and Zendesk application platform interfaces and Apps. The company has operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, Asia, and South America. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

