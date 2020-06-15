Reviewing HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) & PANALPINA WELTT/ADR (OTCMKTS:PLWTY)

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) and PANALPINA WELTT/ADR (OTCMKTS:PLWTY) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get HITACHI CONSTR/ADR alerts:

This table compares HITACHI CONSTR/ADR and PANALPINA WELTT/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HITACHI CONSTR/ADR $8.59 billion 0.65 $379.58 million $3.57 14.75 PANALPINA WELTT/ADR $6.17 billion 1.04 $79.79 million N/A N/A

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than PANALPINA WELTT/ADR.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HITACHI CONSTR/ADR and PANALPINA WELTT/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HITACHI CONSTR/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 PANALPINA WELTT/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PANALPINA WELTT/ADR has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. PANALPINA WELTT/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. HITACHI CONSTR/ADR pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares HITACHI CONSTR/ADR and PANALPINA WELTT/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HITACHI CONSTR/ADR N/A N/A N/A PANALPINA WELTT/ADR 1.22% 12.71% 3.35%

Summary

PANALPINA WELTT/ADR beats HITACHI CONSTR/ADR on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments. It also provides parts, such as hydraulic oils and filters, high pressure hoses, ground engaging tools, and remanufacturing components. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd.

PANALPINA WELTT/ADR Company Profile

Panalpina Welttransport (Holding) AG provides air and ocean freight, and logistics services in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and CIS. The company's air freight services include general, special, express, and intermodal services; and charter and emergency services, as well as virtual cargo airline and e-freight services. It also provides ocean freight products, such as full container load, less-than-container load, and non-containerized load products, as well as various services, such as dangerous goods handling, temperature controlled transportation, cargo insurance, letter of credit processing, certification and legalization of documents, food and drug administration filing, and advanced cargo information filing. In addition, the company offers logistics and manufacturing services comprising manufacturing assembly and testing, technical distribution, installation, and product life cycle extension services that include repair, reconfiguration, and reselling; and 3D printing, demand-driven inventory dispositioning, and end-to-end e-commerce solutions, as well as inbound, distribution, finished goods, aftermarket, reverse logistics, warehousing, and other value added logistics services. Further, it provides energy and project solutions that include planning, transport engineering, route and site survey, marine and cargo charter, carrier, and origin and destination services; and supply chain solutions comprising planning, sourcing, making, delivering, and returning services. Additionally, the company offers full and less than truck load, and consolidation road services; and rail, cargo security, and business implementation services. It serves the automotive, chemical, consumer and retail, energy, fashion, government, aid and relief, healthcare, hi-tech, manufacturing, perishable product, and telecommunication industries. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for HITACHI CONSTR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HITACHI CONSTR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.