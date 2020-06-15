Reviewing Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) & Marsh & McLennan Companies (NASDAQ:MMC)

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) and Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.6% of Benefytt Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Benefytt Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefytt Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Marsh & McLennan Companies 0 3 7 0 2.70

Benefytt Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 133.13%. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus price target of $109.80, indicating a potential upside of 5.23%. Given Benefytt Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Benefytt Technologies is more favorable than Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Volatility & Risk

Benefytt Technologies has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefytt Technologies -4.37% 40.88% 7.65% Marsh & McLennan Companies 10.33% 30.94% 7.75%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefytt Technologies $381.81 million 0.63 $29.61 million $3.53 5.16 Marsh & McLennan Companies $16.65 billion 3.17 $1.74 billion $4.66 22.39

Marsh & McLennan Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Benefytt Technologies. Benefytt Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marsh & McLennan Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marsh & McLennan Companies beats Benefytt Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Benefytt Technologies Company Profile

Benefytt Technologies, Inc. engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products. The company was founded by Michael W. Kosloske in 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services. This segment serves businesses, public entities, insurance companies, associations, professional services organizations, and private clients. The Consulting segment provides health, wealth, and career services and products; and specialized management, as well as economic and brand consulting services. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

