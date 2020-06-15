resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “resTORbio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. The company’s program consists of rapamycin complex 1 pathway to treat aging-related diseases and conditions. Its lead product candidate, RTB101 is an orally administered, small molecule, potent TORC1 inhibitor which is in clinical stage. resTORbio, Inc. is based in BOSTON, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. FIG Partners restated a reduce rating on shares of resTORbio in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of resTORbio from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.17.

NASDAQ:TORC opened at $2.09 on Friday. resTORbio has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.60.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. Equities analysts anticipate that resTORbio will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of resTORbio by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 292,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 148,837 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of resTORbio during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of resTORbio by 371.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 29,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of resTORbio by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of resTORbio by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 941,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 483,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

