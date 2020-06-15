Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RPAY. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Repay from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Repay from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Repay from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Repay from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Repay from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $24.54 on Friday. Repay has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.86 million. The firm’s revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 28,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,000.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,371.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Repay by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Repay by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Repay by 244.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

