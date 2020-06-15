Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT Raised to $42.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RDFN. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Redfin from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on Redfin from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.81.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average is $22.90. Redfin has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $37.24.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.77 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $54,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,688 shares in the company, valued at $230,414.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,000 shares of company stock worth $2,339,910. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth approximately $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth $697,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Redfin by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 41,060 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Redfin by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

