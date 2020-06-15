Reata Pharmaceuticals’ (RETA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $268.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RETA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $362.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $257.38.

Shares of RETA opened at $163.25 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $257.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.29.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,542.06% and a negative return on equity of 322.36%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total transaction of $287,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,509.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $874,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,248,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

