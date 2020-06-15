Raymond James Reiterates “$11.00” Price Target for Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Village Farms International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Village Farms International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $6.07 on Friday. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $341.44 million and a PE ratio of 151.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17). Village Farms International had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 151,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $948,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,289,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,060,956.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,726,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after buying an additional 1,840,913 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 681,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 216,603 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 290,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 39,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

