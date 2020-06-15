Raymond James Lowers Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$0.90 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.00 to C$0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.24. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $282.45 million and a PE ratio of -12.29.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$379.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$370.95 million. Analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

