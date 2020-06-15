Ravencoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $124.17 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 15th. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges including Nanex, Cryptopia, Bittrex and TradeOgre. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $124.17 million and approximately $15.59 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.57 or 0.01873655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00174289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00040939 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 6,386,270,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Graviex, Bittrex, QBTC, Upbit, IDCM, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

