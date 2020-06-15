Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, National Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

RAVN opened at $20.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Raven Industries has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $727.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The conglomerate reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

In other Raven Industries news, Director Jason M. Andringa acquired 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $63,505.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

