Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 78.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,654 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.97 on Monday, reaching $92.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,983. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $101.93. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

