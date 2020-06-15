Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,030 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,354 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra increased their price target on PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

In other news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,392.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.94. 85,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,757,013. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.32.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

