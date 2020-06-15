Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 88,346 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88,346 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ON. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 29.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.05.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $82,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,555.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $297,715.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,004.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,572,490. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 94.95 and a beta of 2.24.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

