Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 498 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $1.79 on Monday, hitting $408.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,111. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $454.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.72. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.79.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.