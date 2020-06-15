Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 38,163 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,163 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,143,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,067,000 after buying an additional 484,788 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $15,960,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,753,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,718,000 after acquiring an additional 24,945 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 625,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on State Street from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.69.

NYSE:STT traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.24. The stock had a trading volume of 41,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,258. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.39 and a 200 day moving average of $67.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Corp has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

