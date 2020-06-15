Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 30,191 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,191 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1,172.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 34,588 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.00 per share, with a total value of $13,650,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,850 shares of company stock worth $560,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $1.60 on Monday, reaching $180.35. The company had a trading volume of 22,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,035. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.56.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

