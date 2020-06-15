Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 28,937 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,937 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,587,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,415,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,583 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,334 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 29.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,919 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $131,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,198.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $218,702.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,606 shares in the company, valued at $232,452.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,073 shares of company stock worth $12,109,098 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.31.

DLR traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.98. 29,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,861. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.19. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

