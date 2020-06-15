Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 27,243 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 72.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,243 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,950,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,277. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $139.82. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.80.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.