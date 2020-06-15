Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 25,880 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 71.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 25,880 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $538,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,683 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.53.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $2.19 on Monday, hitting $91.02. The stock had a trading volume of 112,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,585,525. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

