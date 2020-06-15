Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 23,140 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,779 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 23,140 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cree by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cree by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

CREE stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,678. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.09. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CREE shares. TheStreet cut Cree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cree from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cree from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

