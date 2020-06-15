Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 22,158 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 77.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,158 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,798,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,985,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,924 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,334,000 after purchasing an additional 807,801 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Public Storage by 2,670.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 323,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,821,000 after purchasing an additional 311,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,871,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,945,000 after purchasing an additional 261,074 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Public Storage from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.77.

Public Storage stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,522. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $266.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $716.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 52.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

