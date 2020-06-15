Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 170 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $439.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $482.77.

In related news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.54, for a total transaction of $2,225,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert J. Small acquired 14,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $328.37 per share, with a total value of $4,597,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 127,823 shares of company stock valued at $44,590,021. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDG traded down $9.21 on Monday, reaching $438.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.26. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $200.06 and a 12-month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

