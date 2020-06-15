Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 136 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $250.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.45.

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $261.85. 5,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,766. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $304.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.