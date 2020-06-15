Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 130,331 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 82.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,331 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 159,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 44,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in AFLAC by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 50,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in AFLAC by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 842,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in AFLAC by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,974,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,853,000 after acquiring an additional 529,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.99. 85,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.00.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AFLAC from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.51.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

