Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $974,104,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after buying an additional 1,966,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,704,000 after buying an additional 1,647,977 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $352,169,000 after buying an additional 1,486,994 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,470,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $470,706,000 after buying an additional 1,045,758 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.61. The stock had a trading volume of 81,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,646,058. The firm has a market cap of $95.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $133.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.69.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

