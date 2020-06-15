Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,825 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.98.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Mplx had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. TheStreet lowered Mplx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mplx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James cut Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays upgraded Mplx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

