Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,080 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Msci by 512.5% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Msci during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Msci during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Msci during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Msci by 82.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.08, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 287,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,866,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,128,151 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI traded down $5.04 on Monday, hitting $315.91. 3,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,875. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $330.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.45. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $206.82 and a fifty-two week high of $356.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.89.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

