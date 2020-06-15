Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at $406,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,529 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 735,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,499,000 after acquiring an additional 596,219 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 939,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,857,000 after acquiring an additional 543,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at $96,828,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $36,017.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,459.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,272. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $6.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $186.87. The company had a trading volume of 15,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,889. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.34 and its 200 day moving average is $198.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris from $252.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.40.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

