Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 336.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Change Path LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 39,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.83.

NOC traded down $8.11 on Monday, reaching $309.57. 13,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,495. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.80. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $331.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

