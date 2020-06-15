Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of TC Pipelines worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCP. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in TC Pipelines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Pipelines alerts:

TCP traded up $1.18 on Monday, reaching $33.88. The company had a trading volume of 78,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,671. TC Pipelines, LP has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.40.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). TC Pipelines had a net margin of 70.08% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.87 million. TC Pipelines’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of TC Pipelines from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.