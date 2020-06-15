Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Align Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Align Technology by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,834,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 4,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $1,044,938.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at $957,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $812,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,716 shares of company stock worth $6,241,054. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $2.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $249.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.99. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $313.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.78.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.54 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 107.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

