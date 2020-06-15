Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,635 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 482.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,667,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,534 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 21.6% during the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 651,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 115,611 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 124.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 499,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 277,155 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 11.8% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

In related news, insider Shawn J. Carsten acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,365. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pipeline Co Lp Shell acquired 180,507,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $1,806,876,751.68.

SHLX traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,982. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.81. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.29 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 97.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.01%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHLX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.