Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 76,927 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Schlumberger by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 63,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.69.

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.40. 385,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,565,042. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47, a P/E/G ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 2.10. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

