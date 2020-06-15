Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,917 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harshman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PNC traded down $2.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.68 and a 200 day moving average of $128.78. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Securities raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.93.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

