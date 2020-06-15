Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,074 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,018,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $63,958,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 978,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,896,000 after purchasing an additional 358,591 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,565,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,302,000 after acquiring an additional 253,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,984,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,728,000 after acquiring an additional 149,423 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $30,779.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,651.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $25,386.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,224 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.14. 8,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.84 and its 200 day moving average is $124.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

