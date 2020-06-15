Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,076 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 426,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,058,207.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.79. The stock had a trading volume of 61,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749,713. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expedia Group from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Expedia Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.69.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

