Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,158 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after buying an additional 34,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,403,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.80. The company had a trading volume of 17,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,289. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.21. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $91.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $279.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.73 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $112,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $6,967,454.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,121,603.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,648 shares of company stock worth $7,966,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Cirrus Logic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

