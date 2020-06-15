Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,478 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.30. 6,103,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,197,155. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

